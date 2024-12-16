Officials seize liquor smuggled from MP to Hyderabad, 4 arrested

Police also seized two cars and a motorcycle at Chengicherla village in the city suburbs.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 16th December 2024 8:17 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department, State Task Force (STF) team seized 154 bottles of non-duty paid liquor being smuggled into the city from Madhya Pradesh on Monday, December 15.

On specific information, the STF team under supervision of V B Kamalasan Reddy, Director P&E Department, arrested four people Arun Varma, Ravinder Goud, Narendar Reddy and Nagaraju, who were transporting the liquor from Madhya Pradesh illegally into Telangana.

Police seized two cars and a motorcycle from them at Chengicherla village in the city suburbs.

The gang was smuggling liquor from Madhya Pradesh and selling it illegally at different places in the city.

