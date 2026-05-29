Officials to tackle 523 waterlogging points within GHMC ahead of monsoon

Hyderabad: Ahead of the monsoon, officials from various departments gathered to discuss preventative measures to be taken to ensure the least amount of inconvenience to the citizens. They identified a total of 523 waterlogging points within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) jurisdiction and deliberated on ways to tackle them.

A meeting was conducted at the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) office on Friday, May 29, which was attended by officials of the Traffic Police, GHMC, Irrigation, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Water Board and other departments.

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Out of the 523 waterlogging points, 105 are major, 157 medium and 261 minor, officials said.

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath asked each department about their preparations and assured that desilting works undertaken by the agency will be completed on a war footing.

Officials from the Irrigation Department were asked to reduce the water level in the reservoirs to make way for floodwater while GHMC officials were asked to ensure that trees do not pose a danger by falling on the roads.

On the other hand, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D Joel Davis asked for monsoon emergency teams to be made available for every police station.

HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papaiah also gave a presentation on the problems faced by citizens last year and explained the measures taken to tackle them.