Officials warn strict action against Gachibowli society encroachers

Hyderabad: Officials have taken a serious view of the alleged encroachment of the Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation of India (FCI) Employees Cooperative Housing Society in Gachibowli. They warned legal action against individuals carrying out construction in the area despite a stay order from the Telangana High Court.

On Wednesday, July 8, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the site along with Cyberabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Srijana after receiving numerous complaints from plot owners.

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According to officials, Sandhya Sridhar Rao, who is the owner of Sandhya Convention, is altering the layout of the housing society by encroaching on its roads and parks. The layout was developed in the 1980s and contained 162 plots spread over 20 acres.

Plot owners had previously taken the matter to the High Court, and a stay order was issued. However, this did not deter Sridhar Rao, who continued erasing the layout’s boundaries by digging pits and dumping soil.

Conducting an inspection, officials assured plot owners that the boundaries of the layout will be clearly demarcated and protected. They also stated that action will be taken against Sridhar Rao for undertaking construction without regard for the stay order.