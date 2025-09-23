Hyderabad: They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, is creating massive excitement across Telugu states. Fans are calling it his grand comeback, and trade circles predict record-breaking openings. Tollywood box office buzz is at its peak. With the Dussehra season ahead, the hype is unmatched.

OGHyderabad and Nizam Ticket Prices

The Telangana government has approved a special premiere show at 9 PM on September 24, with tickets priced at Rs. 800 including GST. From September 25 to October 4, single screens can charge Rs. 277 per ticket, while multiplex tickets will cost Rs. 445. Nizam, the biggest market for Telugu cinema, is expected to witness massive openings with these revised prices.

Black Ticketing Concerns

The huge demand has also opened doors for black ticket sales. At RTC X Roads, a hub for movie celebrations, tickets priced officially at Rs. 800 are being resold for Rs. 3000 to Rs. 4000. The same situation is seen at Vishwanath Theatre, where tickets are reportedly crossing Rs. 4000. Fans told Siasat.com that despite high prices, they are desperate to watch the film on the first day.

Cast and Release Details

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG stars Pawan Kalyan in a gangster drama. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi makes his Tollywood debut as the main villain. Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy are also part of the cast. The film is set for a grand release on September 25.

Distributors believe OG will shatter box office records in Hyderabad and across Nizam, due to festival timing, government approvals, and Pawan Kalyan’s star power.