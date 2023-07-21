OGH new building: Submit affidavit by July 24 or face agitation, docs tell govt

"On July 3, Harish Rao assured us that an affidavit would be filed in the Telangana HC within a week. However, nothing has been done so far," the doctors said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 21st July 2023 4:11 pm IST
Docs plan strike if affidavit not submitted to HC by July 24
Osmania General Hospital

Hyderabad: Doctors of Osmania General Hospital have given an ultimatum to the state government, saying that they will go on strike if the affidavit filed for the new OGH building construction is not submitted in the Telangana High Court by July 24.

BookMyMBBS

They requested that the legal process be expedited while emphasizing the urgency of prompt action for the construction of a new block.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Demand for new Osmania General Hospital building rises

In a press conference held at the hospital, the junior doctors recounted their meeting with health minister T Harish Rao on July 3 at the Telangana Secretariat. During the meeting, Harish Rao assured them that an affidavit would be filed in the Telangana HC within a week.

MS Education Academy

However, no updates regarding the submission of the affidavit were given far. One of the doctors recalled that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the hospital in 2015 and acknowledged the immediate necessity of a new hospital building.

“Only promises have been made since then, but no tangible steps have been taken,” they said.

The joint association for OGH had earlier submitted a strike notice over the issue in the third week of June, but later decided to withdraw it when the health minister met them and assured swift action.

However, considering the delay now, they have decided to launch an agitation and stage protests if the government fails to submit the affidavit pertaining to the new building by July 24.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 21st July 2023 4:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button