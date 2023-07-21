OGH new building: Submit affidavit by July 24 or face agitation, docs tell govt

Hyderabad: Doctors of Osmania General Hospital have given an ultimatum to the state government, saying that they will go on strike if the affidavit filed for the new OGH building construction is not submitted in the Telangana High Court by July 24.

They requested that the legal process be expedited while emphasizing the urgency of prompt action for the construction of a new block.

In a press conference held at the hospital, the junior doctors recounted their meeting with health minister T Harish Rao on July 3 at the Telangana Secretariat. During the meeting, Harish Rao assured them that an affidavit would be filed in the Telangana HC within a week.

However, no updates regarding the submission of the affidavit were given far. One of the doctors recalled that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the hospital in 2015 and acknowledged the immediate necessity of a new hospital building.

“Only promises have been made since then, but no tangible steps have been taken,” they said.

The joint association for OGH had earlier submitted a strike notice over the issue in the third week of June, but later decided to withdraw it when the health minister met them and assured swift action.

However, considering the delay now, they have decided to launch an agitation and stage protests if the government fails to submit the affidavit pertaining to the new building by July 24.