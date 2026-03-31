OIC condemns Israeli law permitting execution of Palestinian prisoners

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a 57-member states and the second-largest intergovernmental organisation after the United Nations (UN), on Tuesday, March 31, condemned Israel’s law permitting the execution of Palestinian prisoners, calling it a serious violation of international law.

In a statement, the OIC described the legislation as a “dangerous and unprecedented” step that enables what it termed “political execution” and undermines established legal protections. It warned that the measure contravenes key international frameworks, including the Fourth Geneva Convention and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The organisation also raised concerns over conditions in Israeli detention facilities, citing allegations of abuse, ill-treatment and denial of basic rights. It called on the UN, human rights bodies and the Inter-Parliamentary Union to take urgent action, ensure accountability and press for the repeal of the law, while safeguarding the rights of Palestinian detainees.

Law approved by Knesset

The legislation was passed on Monday evening, March 30, by the Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, after having cleared its first reading in November. It directs military courts to impose the death penalty on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank convicted of killing Israelis in acts defined as “terrorism”, while excluding Israelis accused of killing Palestinians from the same punishment.

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Courts are permitted to issue death sentences without a prosecutor’s request, and the requirement for unanimous judicial approval has been removed.

The bill was approved by 62 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with 48 voting against and one abstaining. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had pushed for the measure as part of coalition negotiations, reflecting the growing influence of the far right.

Under the law, executions would be carried out by hanging by prison guards appointed by the Israeli Prison Service, with those involved granted anonymity and legal immunity. Those sentenced to death would be held in designated facilities with restricted visitation, while legal consultations would take place via video link. Executions are to be implemented within 90 days of sentencing.

Palestinian, rights groups react

The Palestinian Authority condemned the legislation as a “war crime”, stating that it violates the Fourth Geneva Convention, particularly provisions related to individual protections and fair trial guarantees.

The Amnesty International also called for the repeal of the law, describing it as “a public display of cruelty, discrimination and utter contempt for human rights”. Erika Guevara-Rosas, the organisation’s senior director for research, advocacy, policy and campaigns, said the move reflects a broader pattern of unlawful killings carried out with impunity.

Despite few amendments to the previous drafts, any death sentences imposed under this law would constitute a violation of the right to life and, when imposed against Palestinians from the OPT, may also amount to war crimes.



The international community must exert maximum… pic.twitter.com/T1pwaK2uYQ — Amnesty International (@amnesty) March 31, 2026

More than 9,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including around 350 children and 73 women. According to Addameer, many are held under administrative detention without trial, while rights groups report harsh conditions and deaths in custody.

Protests across West Bank

Protests were held across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, with demonstrations reported in Ramallah, Tubas, Nablus, Jenin and Hebron.

The WAFA reported that advocacy groups and national factions organised a sit-in at the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in el-Bireh, where participants displayed photographs of prisoners who died in custody.