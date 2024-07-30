OIC condemns Israel’s confiscation of Palestinian lands

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the ongoing Israeli colonial practices, particularly the confiscation of thousands of acres of Palestinian lands and archeological sites.

The recent incident involved the confiscation of archaeological sites in the village of Sebastia, in the Nablus governorate.

In a statement on Monday, July 29, the OIC emphasized Israel’s destructive policy against numerous archaeological, historical, and scientific sites, as well as places of worship in Gaza Strip and West Bank, including Jerusalem.

The OIC stressed that these actions aim to destroy and distort their cultural heritage, violating international law, Geneva Convention, UN resolutions, and Hague Convention protocols.

The organisation called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), to swiftly protect both tangible and intangible cultural assets in the occupied Palestinian territory.

In early July, Israel approved the largest West Bank land seizure in over three decades, potentially worsening tensions linked to Gaza war, according to an anti-settlement watchdog group.