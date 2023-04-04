OIC expresses ‘deep concern’ on Ram Navami violence; Indian govt hits back

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has followed with ‘deep concern’ the acts of violence and vandalism targeting the Muslim community in several states in India during the Ram Navami processions, including the burning of a madrasa and its library by an extremist Hindu mob in Bihar Sharif on 31 March 2023, a press release said.

The OIC General Secretariat denounced such provocative acts of violence and vandalism, which are a vivid manifestation of ‘mounting Islamophobia’ and ‘systemic targeting’ of the Muslim community in India, OIC said.

The OIC General Secretariat called upon the Indian authorities to take firm action against the instigators and perpetrators of such acts and to ensure the safety, security, rights, and dignity of the Muslim community in the country.

Indian government hits back

India on Tuesday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its ‘communal mindset’ and ‘anti-India’ agenda.

India’s strong reaction came after the OIC secretariat issued a statement alleging the targeting of the Muslim community in several states in India during Ram Navami processions.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi condemned the statement issued by the OIC.

“We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat today regarding India. This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda,” Bagchi said.

“The OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces,” the statement said.