OIC, UN host event to mark International Day to Combat Islamophobia

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations Office in Geneva will be co-organizing an event on Friday, March 15, to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

It is observed annually in 140 countries worldwide, concides with the anniversary of the Christchurch mosque shootings, which resulted in 51 deaths during Friday prayers in New Zealand on March 15, 2019.

On March 15, 2022, the resolution to hold a day against Islamophobia was introduced at the UN by Pakistan, which was unanimously adopted by the 193-member world body and co-sponsored by 55 Muslim countries.

Taking to X, OIC said that the commemoration will be organized in the framework of the implementation of UNGA resolution 76/254 which aims to promote tolerance, peace, human rights, and diversity of religions and beliefs through global dialogue and enhanced international efforts.



The second edition of this International Day will aim to encourage all stakeholders to pursue their efforts in combatting religious intolerance, notably Islamophobia, by implementing the existing instruments.

It will also call on all stakeholders to enhance international cooperation to combat Islamophobia, a form of racism, and develop strategies to prevent and combat it.



The OIC Secretary-General and the Director General of the United Nations Office in Geneva will deliver opening remarks, while UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk will deliver a keynote address.

The panel will feature presentations by panelists discussing the complexities of intolerance, religious hatred, and violence, and discussing effective strategies to combat these issues.

On the occasion, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said, “I believe this event is an opportunity to reiterate our solidarity with the victims of Islamophobia, and with the victims of incidents, violent actions, harassment, and intimidation motivated by religious hatred and intolerance.”

He added, “This event highlights the dangers of hatred and intolerance, particularly in faith or religion, and calls for political will and action to prevent evil from destroying harmonious life and peaceful coexistence among different religions.”

Brahim Taha expresses gratitude to the UN for recognizing March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, a crucial step in addressing religious-based hatred and discrimination.

He urges the international community to unite against Islamophobia and promote values of tolerance, understanding, inter-faith harmony, and peaceful coexistence among diverse religions and cultures.