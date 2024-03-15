Houthis to prevent Israel-linked ships from crossing Indian Ocean

In a new escalation and threat to navigation in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, Yemen’s Houthis have pledged to halt Israel-linked ships from crossing the Indian Ocean and from South Africa towards the Cape of Good Hope.
Taking to X, Houthi spokespersons, Brigadier General Yahya Saree and Mohammed Abdulsalam announced that they will target Israeli ships in the Indian Ocean on their way to Cape of Good Hope.
“International shipping companies connected to Israel must take this escalation seriously, as any ship linked to Israel is susceptible to Yemeni missiles.”
Since November 19, Houthis have launched attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, promoting solidarity with Palestinians and opposing Israel’s ongoing Gaza war.
Several international shipping companies were compelled to halt or reroute their operations in the Red Sea to prevent Houthi attacks.
About 34 Houthi members were killed since the group began attacking shipping lanes.
To try to deter them, American and British forces have been conducting strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen since January 12, with the US Army occasionally using prepared missiles.