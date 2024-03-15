Houthis to prevent Israel-linked ships from crossing Indian Ocean

In a new escalation and threat to navigation in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean, Yemen’s Houthis have pledged to halt Israel-linked ships from crossing the Indian Ocean and from South Africa towards the Cape of Good Hope.

Taking to X, Houthi spokespersons, Brigadier General Yahya Saree and Mohammed Abdulsalam announced that they will target Israeli ships in the Indian Ocean on their way to Cape of Good Hope.

“International shipping companies connected to Israel must take this escalation seriously, as any ship linked to Israel is susceptible to Yemeni missiles.”

السيد القائد:

نتجه بتوفيق الله وبمعونته إلى منع عبورالسفن المرتبطة بالعدو الإسرائيلي حتى عبر المحيط الهندي ومن جنوب أفريقيا باتجاه طريق الرجاء الصالح.

هذه الخطوة المهمة والمتقدمةوالكبيرة بدأنا ننفذ عملياتنا المرتبطةبها عبر المحيط الهندي ومن جنوب أفريقيا باتجاه طريق الرجاء الصالح. — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) March 14, 2024

أمام تمادي العدوان على غزة نؤكد أن اليمن اتجه نحو التصعيد بمطاردة السفن الإسرائيلية في المحيط الهندي ومنعها من الإبحار باتجاه الرجاء الصالح، فعلى شركات الشحن الدولية المرتبطة بإسرائيل أن تأخذ هذا التصعيد بكل جدية،وأن تدرك أن أي سفينة لها صلة بإسرائيل فهي عرضة للصواريخ اليمنية. — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) March 14, 2024

Since November 19, Houthis have launched attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, promoting solidarity with Palestinians and opposing Israel’s ongoing Gaza war.

Several international shipping companies were compelled to halt or reroute their operations in the Red Sea to prevent Houthi attacks.

About 34 Houthi members were killed since the group began attacking shipping lanes.

To try to deter them, American and British forces have been conducting strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen since January 12, with the US Army occasionally using prepared missiles.