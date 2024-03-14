More children killed in Gaza since Oct 7 than in 4 years of world wars: UNRWA

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has announced that the number of children killed in Gaza Strip since October 7 surpasses the number of children killed in world wars in four years.

Taking to X, Lazzarini described the statistics related to children killed by Israel in Gaza as “shocking.”

“The number of children reported killed in just over 4 months in #Gaza is higher than the number of children killed in 4 years of wars around the world combined.”

“This war is a war on children. It is a war on their childhood and their future,” he added.

Lazzarini called for an immediate ceasefire for the sake of the children of Gaza.

Lazzarini also shared a graph prepared based on data from the United Nations and the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, showing that the number of children killed in wars in the world during the past four years reached 12,193, while the number of children killed in Gaza reached more than 12,300 children.

Israel has launched a brutal military campaign on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas-led attack on October 7, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people.

Over 31,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and 73,000 injured in Gaza due to mass destruction and shortages of essentials.