Oil prices rise as Middle East tensions rise

Investors are concerned that the Israel-Hamas war could spark a wider conflict in the oil-rich region and further tighten global supply.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2023 3:11 pm IST
Oil prices rise on Middle East tensions
Photo: AFP

Hong Kong: Oil prices rose above $91 a barrel on Monday as diplomatic efforts to address the crisis in the Middle East intensified.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Investors are concerned that the Israel-Hamas war could spark a wider conflict in the oil-rich region and further tighten global supply, CNN reported.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose as high as $91.2 a barrel in Asian hours on Monday, up slightly from the October 13 settlement price of $90.89.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Israel denies ceasefire in place to allow aid to Gaza

It was last trading at $90.99 a barrel, CNN reported.

West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, briefly rose to $87.98, compared to Friday’s closing price of $87.68. It was last trading at $87.77 a barrel.

Both futures surged on Friday, after Israel’s military warned more than 1 million people to leave northern Gaza, triggering worries about a potential ground offensive by Israel in retaliation for Hamas’ terror attacks that killed at least 1,400 people.

Speaking to CBS Sunday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said while there was no new intelligence that the threat level from Iran had changed, “there is a risk of an escalation of this conflict”.

Analysts from ANZ Research expect oil prices to hit $100 a barrel in the short term because of the growing risk of regional escalation, CNN reported.

Also Read
1,400 Israelis, 2,670 Palestinians killed as war enters 10th day

Neither Israel nor Hamas is a significant oil supplier, but the risk to oil markets will rise if “the conflict broadens,” they wrote in a note.

“If (Iran) becomes involved, up to 20 million barrels per day of oil could be at risk of disruption directly and through obstructed logistics.”

The “Middle East risk” is dominating the landscape for global asset prices, said Stephen Innes, managing partner for SPI Asset Management, CNN reported.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2023 3:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button