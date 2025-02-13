Ola bike rider robbed in Hyderabad’s Dabeerpura, 5 held

Hyderabad: Five individuals including a minor have been arrested by Dabeerpura police on Thursday, February 13 for allegedly being involved in a dacoity case targeting an Ola bike rider.

The accused have been identified as Mohd Abdullah, Mohd Ayub, Sohail Khan, Syed Omeir and a 17-year-old teenager.

According to the police, Ola bike rider Mohammed Wahajuddin was stopped by a group of men from Hyderabad who questioned him, demanded money, and attacked him when he refused. They threatened to kill him, forcefully took Rs 5,000, and fled with his mobile phone.

The accused further stole the victim’s ATM card and withdrew Rs 3,000 from his bank account.

Acting on credible information, police apprehended five accused near Yakutpura Railway Station. A stolen Oppo A38 mobile phone, Rs 3,000 in cash, and an Activa were recovered from the accused.

However, the other two accused, Fareed, and Vishal are currently absconding.

Further investigation is ongoing.