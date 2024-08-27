Hyderabad police nab five for dacoity

Hyderabad: The Borabanda police on August 26 nabbed five persons involved in dacoity and looting an ice cream vendor at SR Nagar.

The accused were identified as Kaveti Kartikeya, 21, a resident of Saidabad; Janapareddi Surender, 18 a resident of ESI SR Nagar; Vardiya Rakesh Nayak, 18, a resident of Bapunagar; )Banoth Ganesh Nayak,20 a resident of Chintal and anavath Lokesh Nayak, a resident of Sanath Nagar.

The incident occurred at a bus stop near maqbara at SR Nagar when Deepak, an ice cream vendor halted at the bus stop due to rain. The accused approached him and asked for ice creams; when the victim asked money, the accused threatened to beat him up and tried to rob money and mobile from his pocket.

Deepak began shouting for help following which a few people gathered and the accused fled the spot. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 310(2) (When five or more persons conjointly commit or attempt to commit a robbery, or where the whole number of persons conjointly committing or attempting to commit a robbery, and persons present and aiding such commission or attempt, amount to five or more, every person so committing, attempting or aiding, is said to commit dacoity.)of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).