Ola Electric fast-tracks rollout of 4680 Bharat Cell powered vehicles

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Sunday said it has scaled up deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell powered S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka.

The company has commenced deliveries across Coimbatore, Kochi, and Hyderabad, along with continued ramp-up in Bengaluru, Ola Electric said in a statement.

The S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) is the first product powered by the company’s indigenously manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, delivering more range, higher performance and enhanced safety, it added.

Also Read Rolls Royce plans major expansion in India

“Customers are now taking deliveries of the scooters powered by our own 4680 Bharat Cell, and the rollout is picking up strong momentum. With deliveries scaling across multiple states, we are now gearing up to take the 4680 Bharat Cell powered vehicles nationwide, reaching every corner of the country,” an Ola Electric spokesperson said.

With its own 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs in the vehicles, Ola Electric is now India’s first company to fully own the cell and battery pack manufacturing process in-house, marking a major milestone in building a fully integrated EV ecosystem in India.

Ola Electric currently offers an expansive portfolio of S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles.