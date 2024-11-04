Ola ordered to pay Rs 1.73 lakh to Hyderabad man for faulty EV battery

Hyderabad: Ola Electric has been ordered by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission to pay Rs 1.73 lakh to Hyderabad resident K. Sunil Chowdary, following a complaint about negligence related to a defective battery in his electric scooter.

The compensation includes a refund of Rs.1.63 lakh for the vehicle, plus an additional Rs.10,000 for the mental distress caused. The refund will also accrue 12 percent interest, starting from August 2023. Chowdary purchased the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter in June for Rs.1.63 lakh, which included a warranty of Rs.6,299.

From the outset, Chowdary reported issues with the battery charger, which was not functional. Although Ola took 10 days to replace it, the charger continued to malfunction. Despite Hyderabad resident Chowdary’s repeated complaints, Ola failed to resolve the issue. In August, the company collected the vehicle for service but did not respond or follow up thereafter.

The Commission noted that Ola Electric did not respond to multiple notices and failed to defend its case. Consequently, the Commission upheld Chowdary’s claims, deeming them unchallenged and validated by the lack of rebuttal from the company.