Old City traders protest against Hyderabad traffic cops’ anti-encroachment drive

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Kalikhabar Road in the Old City Hyderabad when traffic police officials were removing the encroachments by traders on the road on Thursday afternoon.

The Mirchowk traffic police station officials were removing encroachements on the roadside near MESCO when the shopkeepers protested against the move. The traders argued that their establishments was not creating any problem for commuters.

The traffic police said the encroachments were being removed across the city and told the local MLA to give his consent.

Agitated over the move, the traders raised slogans and sat on the road for some time. More police was deployed on the spot to keep situation under control.

The police warned the traders to remove the material from footpaths and left the place.