Old Delhi’s Shahi Sheermal comes to Hyderabad’s Mallepally

Hyderabad and Delhi are two cities steeped in history, culture and most importantly, food. While Delhi’s bustling streets are lined with iconic Mughlai delicacies, Hyderabad’s culinary scene boast rich flavours shaped by the Nizami kitchen. From Delhi’s butter chicken to Hyderabad’s biryani, both cities have long been celebrated as food capitals of India. Now, a new delicacy is bridging these two legendary kitchens as Old Delhi’s iconic Shahi Sheermal has made its way to Mallepally in Hyderabad.

This saffron-kissed flatbread is deeply rooted in Mughlai tradition and has been a staple in the bylanes of Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk. Now, its arrival in Hyderabad is offering food lovers a chance to experience this age-old delicacy without leaving the city.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

What is Shahi Sheermal?

Shahi Sheermal is a more indulgent version of the traditional Sheermal, a sweet maida naan made with saffron, milk, and ghee. Its roots can be traced back to Persia, with the name coming from the Persian words ‘sheer’ (milk) and ‘mal’ (rich), signifying its luxurious ingredients. Introduced to North India by the Mughal emperors, Sheermal was paired with dishes like kormas, nihari, and kebabs.

Coming to the Shahi Sheermal, this royal variation takes the classic naan to another level by adding an assortment of dry fruits like almonds, walnuts and pistachios. The flatbread is first topped with figs and dry fruits, cooked on an iron stove for a few minutes, and then drenched in a bowl of desi ghee. This unique preparation of the sheermal makes it an indulgent dessert more than bread.

Shahi Sheermal in Hyderabad

Bringing a taste of Old Delhi to the heart of Hyderabad, Shaan-e-Delhi has set up shop at the Jamia Masjid Circle in Mallepally. The shop opened its doors on March 9 to exclusively sell Shahi Sheermal and has received an encouraging response from food lovers.

Visit the shop anytime in the evening and you will find it brimming with people- some patiently waiting for their turn, others eagerly biting into the warm bread right outside the stall. “The response has been very good so far and we are going to set up our business permanently in Hyderabad,” one of the sellers, visibly busy yet welcoming, shared with Siasat.com.

Shahi Sheermal in Mallepally (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

The shop offers a variety of Shahi Sheermal, with prices ranging from Rs. 50 to Rs. 400. Options include Badam, Til Badam, Full Badam, Pista Badam and Dry-fruit loaded Sheermal.

Siasat.com’s review- We tried the Pista Badam Sheermal and while its nut-studded appearance might make it seem heavy, the first bite proves otherwise. The bread is surprisingly light with a delicate sweetness that does not overpower. You can taste the ghee and saffron in each bite, adding just the right amount of indulgence. It is a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth.