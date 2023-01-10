Old video of SRK addressing ‘anti-nationals’ resurfaces online

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s highly anticipated upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Pathaan’ has been making headlines since the release of one of its tracks ‘Besharam Rang’ on Youtube. Recently, Bajrang Dal activists were seen vandalizing the theatres to promote SRK’s movie.

The film landed into controversy after BJP leaders started demanding a change of the attire actress Deepika Padukone has worn in the song. Right-wing leaders linked Deepika’s saffron-colored bikini in the song with the religion and alleged that the makers of the movie had hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

After that, the film mired into various controversies and new hashtags are trending on the internet every day regarding the film in general and SRK in particular.

Amidst all this fuss, which has been created on social media, one of the SRK fans shared an old video clip featuring the actor. In the video, SRK is seen talking about anti-nationals and anti-socials in an interview with Farida Jalal.

Shah Rukh claimed in this video from the ’90s that his family had fought for the freedom of the country. The actor said, ”My family, especially my father, was a freedom fighter. He would always tell me, ‘Shah Rukh, do not take your freedom for granted. We have given it to you so you can maintain it.’ At that time, I thought it was freedom from foreign rule. We read in the papers that this is right and wrong. As a common citizen, we don’t even know how much truth there is in that. The only knowledge I have is what I get from newspapers. So we need freedom from speculating whether this is right or wrong, freedom of speech and press.”

SRK further added, “The country is India and we are the citizens of the country. We don’t own it. Ownership does not mean that is our India. It is what we have to do for the country. In that regard, the people who we call anti-national, or anti-social, these are people who do not think they’re part of the country. I feel very sad, because my family has fought for this country. And these people are destroying it. Though I’m not directly affiliated to politics, but whenever I see it, it makes me sad because it takes away from what my father used to tell me, ‘keep this country free, the way we gave it to you.”

Watch the video below

Only if people could understand the depth of this beautiful thought, only if the people involved in vandalism and hooliganism took a little time to read and understand of what actually they need to do for this country. #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/TwGvtjNvFn — AKshun Singh (@SinghAkshun) January 5, 2023

Pathaan is going to hit the theatres on the 25th of January this year and despite facing controversies, the makers of the movie dropped the trailer on the 10th of January on YRF’s official YouTube channel. It has managed to garner millions of views within just hours of its release. Watch here.