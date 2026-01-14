Oldest Saudi man who performed Haj over 40 times passes away

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s oldest man, Nasser bin Radan Al Rashid Al Wadaei, passed away at the age of 142 on January 8 in Riyadh and is said to have performed Haj pilgrimage more than 40 times.

His funeral prayers were reportedly attended by over 7,000 mourners at the Suq Mosque in southern Dhahran Governorate in the Asir Region. He was later buried in his home village of Al Rashid.

#فيديو |

أداء الصلاة على معمر السعودية ناصر بن ردان آل رشيد الوادعي، في جامع السوق بمحافظة ظهران الجنوب بمنطقة عسير، الذي توفي عن 142 عاماً.



تركي الوادعي @Tturkii_0



للاطلاع على التفاصيل:https://t.co/kiM5EQzo2q pic.twitter.com/pM82a1CCpi — عكاظ (@OKAZ_online) January 9, 2026

According to Saudi media, his family claimed that Al Wadaei was born during the late 19th century, in 1884, in the Dhahran Al Janub area, before Saudi Arabia was unified. He is believed to have lived through multiple Saudi monarchs and eras, from the founding leader King Abdulaziz to King Salman.

He was known for his gentle manners, courage, and physical strength, with his family stating that even in his last years, Al Wadaei remained socially active in his community.

His family further said that he performed Haj pilgrimage more than 40 times and was greatly devoted to the religion.

He is reportedly survived by 134 children and grandchildren. His last marriage was at the age of 110, and he later had a daughter.