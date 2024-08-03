Olympics: ‘Fans’ are hurling abuses at sportspersons who failed to succeed; it should stop now

In the midst of the ongoing Paris Olympic Games, a very distressing trend has come to the forefront among India’s sports fans. Many of them have begun to use social media platforms to troll, abuse and humiliate those players who have been unsuccessful in their contests.

As a result, not only do those dejected players have to overcome their depression due to the defeats that they have suffered, they also have to deal with the abuse that is being heaped upon them by narrow-minded fans on social media.

Fans must remember that representing one’s country at the Olympic Games is in itself a great feat. Only a very few players – the best of the best – can reach the level of qualification for the Olympics. After reaching that stage, if they lose to higher ranked opponents, they deserve the support of their family, friends and fans. They certainly do not deserve abuse and foul language from anybody on social media.

Constructive criticism is okay

Constructive criticism is different from abusive language. An experienced sports expert like a commentator, journalist, or coach, may point out flaws in the player’s game in gentlemanly language. If the player hears or reads such comments, then he or she will understand that the words of criticism carry the weight of truth. They will take it in the right spirit and try to rectify their faults on the next occasion.

Ignorants or plain bullies

But the fans who indulge in abusive language know nothing about the finer aspects of the game. Their ignorance of sports is matched only by their ignorance of decent human behaviour. They are driven by hatred and intolerance and vent their frustration on a dejected player whose spirit is low.

Deepika targeted

One of the major targets of these vile attacks was archer Deepika Kumari after she failed in the team events. Fans have been merciless on her and she was flooded with degrading comments from many persons who may not have accomplished one tenth of what she has done in her career.

The tone and tenor being used are reprehensible. On social media, there are many people who seem to lose all sense of judgement and decorum.

Furthermore, she became a mother last year but yet kept up her full practice to qualify for the Olympics. A few months after being blessed with a baby daughter, Deepika took part in the Asia Cup 2024 Stage-1 in Baghdad and won the Gold medal. Now she has left her 18-month-old daughter Vedika at home to take part in the Paris Olympics.

Dozens are either abusing her or advising her to retire and allow youngsters to replace her. But the armchair experts do not seem to realise that she is not preventing anyone from competing against her. If younger archers have the ability to take her crown, then they can easily do so by defeating her. It is because no other archer has been able to defeat her that she is still on top.

Media persons have supported her

Luckily, in the case of Deepika Kumari, there are saner elements, especially in the media, who have voiced their support for her and called upon fans to stop abusing her.

Journalist Boria Majumdar wrote on Facebook: “Only idiots who lack any sense of perspective would abuse Deepika Kumari, or mock her efforts to return to the Olympic Games after having a baby. It is as if she has committed a crime by not winning. Criticism is fair. But to face abuse is unacceptable.”

It is high time that sports ‘fans’ also understood the spirit of sportsmanship and the finer nuances of the game. Victory and defeat are a part of every sports contest. Every athlete strives hard for victory but success depends upon many factors including sheer luck.

It is easy to sit in judgement and vent one’s anger. But it is much harder to practice daily for years in rain or sunshine, then conquer one’s nerves and fight against the world’s best opponents. Many difficult sacrifices are made by the players. That fact should be kept in mind by all denizens who follow sports.