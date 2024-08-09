Olympics: Pak ecstatic over Nadeem’s gold; India celebrates success in hockey

The events of Thursday, August 8, at the Paris Olympic Games, turned out to be unforgettable for both India and Pakistan. The Indian hockey team bagged its second successive Olympic medal by defeating Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal play off. A few hours later, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem sent his nation into raptures by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in the javelin throw and that too with a new Olympic Games record.

After more than five decades India has won back to back hockey medals at the Olympic Games. It was India’s 13th medal since we first won the gold medal in the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. The Paris medal consolidated India’s position as the most successful nation in Olympic hockey. It was a testimony to India’s potential and power in the game.

Naturally the first question that arose was: Is it a sign of the revival of Indian hockey? Are we again going to dominate the sport as we used to do in the heydays of Dhyan Chand? Although nothing can be predicted with certainty, there are clear indications that India has begun the journey to the top once more.

Must sink differences

Much will depend upon the way the Indian Hockey Federation handles the show in the next few years. The political infighting and backbiting that had led to India’s slide after the Moscow Olympics of 1980 must be avoided. The officials and players must all realise that a united effort is in the best interests of all concerned. If India succeeds, then all will benefit.

Glorious sunset for Sreejesh

The tournament was the final one for India’s goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh. Even before the Paris Olympics had begun, Sreejesh who is now 36 had announced that he will retire after the Paris Games. He bowed out in glory with his second Olympic medal around his neck.

Colombes: Indian players celebrate after winning the men’s hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

A goalkeeper is known as a custodian of the goal but Sreejesh was also the custodian of India’s dreams and hopes. On many occasions, his bravery, speed and determination saved India’s honour. Whenever India’s hockey warriors enter the battlefields of the world, the memories of Sreejesh will be cherished in Indian hearts.

Thrilling contest

India turned on a stellar show against Spain. The match was played at high speed throughout. It was attack after attack by both sides and every minute was thrilling for all spectators. The hockey team is loved by millions just like the cricket team. Every time we win in hockey it sparks off widespread celebrations and last night was no different.

Arshad Nadeem is the toast of Pakistan

The gold medal victory of Arshad Nadeem was one of the most spectacular and heartwarming events in the javelin throw competitions. The tall and strongly built Nadeem comes from a humble background and his modest demeanour endears him to all. There was a time when Nadeem had to run from pillar to post to acquire money for a new javelin. Today he stands tall as the new Olympic champion. What an inspiring journey it has been.

Paris: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem celebrates after his second attempt during the men’s javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Sport in its purest form

Moreover, it is so great to see the friendly rivalry between Nadeem and Neeraj. It is a sport in its purest form, without any political pollution.

In the world championships earlier, when Nadeem had finished second behind Neeraj, he had expressed the wish to see the two of them stand together on the victory podium again at the Olympic Games. On Thursday his wish came true. This time it was Nadeem who was first and Neeraj second. Third was Anderson Peters of Grenada. This was the first time in 100 years that there was no European thrower in the top three.

Can do even better

Anyone who has watched Nadeem in action will realise that he is capable of doing even better. His follow-through needs to be improved more. After releasing the javelin he comes to a standstill. Others, especially Neeraj, throw their weight behind the javelin and often fall to the ground with the effort. But Nadeem has no follow-through and stands erect after the throw.

Nadeem is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and seems to be at least 100 kg in weight. If he can utilise his full strength better, he can probably hurl the javelin to 100 metres. There used to be a German thrower of similar physique named Uwe Hohn who threw the javelin to 104.80 metres. After 40 years, that mark is still the world record. Nadeem can do it too by polishing his technique.

Lastly, a mention must be made about a comment by Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi. Speaking to a journalist she said: “I am fully satisfied with the silver medal that Neeraj has won today. We are all proud of him. And we are also proud of the boy who has won the gold. He too is my son. It takes a lot of effort to reach the level that these two have reached. We must appreciate that.” She spoke like a sportsperson herself. Hence it is not surprising that a super athlete like Neeraj has emerged from this family.