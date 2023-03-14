Oman announces 14-day visa-free entry to tourists

Muscat: Oman has announced that it is offering visa-free entry for up to 14 days for the people of 103 countries, local media reported.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has published a list of countries whose nationals are eligible for this new policy.

Also Read Saudi Arabia launches free four-day visa

Countries include

Portugal

Sweden

Norway

Italy

Bulgaria

Switzerland

Croatia

Hungary

Serbia

Georgia

Denmark

Germany

Greece

Iceland

Belgium

Romania

Slovenia

Finland

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Cyprus

Ukraine

Spain

Czech Republic

Austria

Ireland

United Kingdom

Poland

Slovakia

France

Netherlands

Venezuela

Colombia

Uruguay

Paraguay

Argentina

Brazil

Japan

Thailand

South Africa

Russia

China

United States of America

Turkey

South Korea

New Zealand

Iran

Australia

Indonesia

Taiwan

Canada

Malaysia

Singapore

However, some Indian tourists can also obtain a visa on arrival, provided that they have an entry visa to the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Schengen countries or Japan, or have a residence permit in one of the Gulf countries and work in a profession approved by the Omani government.

As per media reports, the tourists from 103 countries now have the option to extend their visa-free stay in Oman for more than 14 days, with a fee applicable for the extension.

After the specified period, travellers from these countries must apply online for an e-Visa at a cost of 20 Omani Riyals (Rs 4,280) for one month.

The move aims to encourage more tourists to visit Oman.

In recent years, this country has made efforts to develop its tourism industry with the aim of diversifying the economy and reducing reliance on oil revenues.

According to the report of the National Statistics and Information Center, the Sultanate of Oman saw a 348 percent increase in tourists in 2022 compared to 2021, and 2.9 million tourists entered Oman in 2022.

Oman has also witnessed an increase in domestic tourism, with an increase in festive events across the governorates, which were jointly hosted by Amran and the governorate administrations.