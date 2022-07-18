Oman: Expatriates banned from working 207 professions

Muscat: The Omani Minister of Labor, Mahad Baween, has issued a decision to ban the non-Omani workforce from practicing 207 professions, as part of the authorities’ plans to localize many jobs, local media reported.

The Sultanate’s Minister of Labour on Sunday issued a decision No 235/2022 regulating the practice of certain professions now reserved for Omanis.

Among the most prominent professions that were banned on, Sunday, for expatriatesare

Human resources director

Hiring manager

Personnel director

Public relations director

Director of external communications

Director for students affairs

Career guidance manger

Coordinator

According to Times of Oman, other jobs also emerge as

Security supervisor

Security guard

Social guide

Tour guide

Cashier

Drivers of buses

Public cars

Ambulances

Fire engines

Grocer

Street vendors

Data entry

Sweets seller

Refreshments seller

Perfumer

Tellers

Postman

Watchman

Gateman

Gas seller

Farm tractor driver

Gas meter reader

Operators

Real estate insurance

The Omani Minister of Labor had announced in May 2021 that the country intends to provide at least 32,000 job opportunities in the public and private sectors during 2022.

The Sultanate witnessed a wave of protests by the unemployed, in late May 2021, after which the government sought to localize seven sectors, limiting work in them to Omanis only.

The Emiratisation decision included administrative and financial professions in insurance companies and companies operating in insurance brokerage activities, and professions of selling, accounting, money exchange, management and arranging goods in shops operating in commercial and consumer complexes.