Oman grants citizenship to over 80 expats

Muscat: Oman on Sunday, October 27, granted citizenship to 85 expats living in the Sultanate.

According to the Oman News Agency (ONA), Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik issued Royal Decree No. 50/2024, following a review of the Basic Law of the State and the Omani Nationality Law.

Oman’s new citizens face restrictions, including limited spending outside the country for the first 10 years after citizenship unless they obtain special permission from the Ministry of Interior.

How expats get Omani citizenship

People can apply for Omani citizenship at the Sultanate’s Ministry of Interior.

Expats seeking Omani citizenship must submit an application fee of 600 Omani rials, while the spouses or previous spouses of Omani citizens will need to pay 300 rial.

Applicants must provide a medical certificate confirming their good health and absence of communicable diseases as a crucial factor in the citizenship application process.

Must reside and work in Oman and have not been involved in any legal disputes.

Documents required

Valid passport with a visa

A personal identification card

Avalid residency card

A marriage certificate (if applicable)

Copies of the spouse’s passport and children’s documents

A certificate of good conduct from Oman, and a similar certificate from the expatriate’s home country.

Once granted citizenship, individuals must return to the ministry to obtain an Omani passport and maintain long-term residency in Oman.

Other required documents include

Income document from the employer

Proof of the embassy’s permission to forfeit the original passport

Written declaration of intent to forfeit the current passport

Declaration listing the names of all underage children and their documents.

