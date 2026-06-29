Oman says foreign property ownership rules remain unchanged

Clarification follows confusion over amendments to the Foreigners' Residence Law.

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People enjoying the waterfront with mountains in the background and a cloudy sky.
General view of Muscat, Oman. Photo: AFP

Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has clarified that recent amendments to the executive regulations of the Foreigners’ Residence Law do not expand property ownership rights for foreign nationals, amid confusion over the scope of the changes.

The ministry said the amendments relate only to residency rights and do not affect the legal provisions governing foreign ownership of property. It stressed that non-Omanis cannot purchase real estate across the Sultanate and remain limited to areas specified under existing laws.

According to the ministry, foreign nationals may own property only in designated developments. These include integrated tourism complexes (ITCs), future cities such as Sultan Haitham City, Al Thuraya City and Al Jabal Al Aali, as well as integrated residential neighbourhoods, including Surouh.

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The ministry also clarified that citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries continue to be governed by separate GCC agreements and Omani regulations on property ownership in approved locations.

Reaffirming its position, the ministry said the recent residency amendments do not change the legal framework for foreign ownership. It added that ownership rights for non-Omanis remain confined to locations identified under the existing legislation.

The clarification was issued after public discussion surrounding the residency regulation amendments led to claims that foreigners would be able to buy property more widely across Oman. The ministry dismissed those claims, reiterating that the rules governing foreign property ownership remain unchanged.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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