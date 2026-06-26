Saudi Arabia launches new portal for foreigners to buy property

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has unveiled a new digital platform allowing eligible foreign individuals, companies and investors, including Indians, to apply for property ownership in the Kingdom under the Foreign Real Estate Ownership Law.

In a statement posted on X, the Real Estate General Authority (REGA) announced that applications are now open through the Saudi Properties portal, the government’s official platform for foreign property ownership. The authority said the portal offers a single digital gateway for applicants to check their eligibility, explore approved real estate opportunities, submit applications and monitor their requests.

The launch follows the Saudi Cabinet’s approval on Tuesday, June 23, of the executive regulations for the Foreign Real Estate Ownership Law and the geographical areas where non-Saudis are permitted to own property. The Cabinet session was chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

#مجلس_الوزراء: الموافقة على اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار.#واس pic.twitter.com/GYcaGSuRrR — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) June 23, 2026

The law came into force on January 22, 2026, establishing a l.egal framework governing property ownership by foreign individuals, companies and non-profit organisations.

Who can apply?

Foreign residents in Saudi Arabia can apply directly through the portal using their residency (Iqama) number, with eligibility verified automatically through government systems.

Indian nationals and other applicants living outside the Kingdom must first obtain a Saudi digital identity through Saudi diplomatic missions. Once activated through the Nafath digital authentication platform, they can register on the portal, choose an eligible property and complete their application online.

Foreign companies and entities without an existing presence in Saudi Arabia must register with the Ministry of Investment through the Invest Saudi platform and obtain a national unified number before applying.

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How the process works

Applications are accepted only for properties located in approved ownership areas.

Applicants must upload the required documents and pay the applicable government fees. Once the application is approved, the transaction is completed through Saudi Arabia’s electronic notarisation system before the property is registered in the national real estate registry and an electronic title deed is issued.

Approved ownership areas

The executive regulations also specify the geographical areas where eligible non-Saudis may own property.

According to Arab News, the approved areas include designated developments and investment zones in Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and AlUla, as well as several giga projects and special economic zones. These include Qiddiya, New Murabba, Diriyah Gate, King Salman Park, the King Abdullah Financial District, NEOM, Amaala, The Red Sea, Knowledge Economic City, King Abdullah Economic City, Jazan and Ras Al-Khair.

Separate regulations continue to apply in Makkah and Madinah, where property ownership remains restricted to Saudi companies and Muslim individuals.

New rules for foreign companies

Separately, the Ministry of Investment has introduced additional requirements for non-resident foreign companies seeking to own property in Saudi Arabia without establishing commercial operations in the Kingdom.

Under the updated Investor Guide 2026, companies must submit a commercial registration certificate issued in their home country, authenticated articles of incorporation translated by accredited translators, and documents authorising a representative to act on their behalf. Companies without a recognised Saudi identification document must also obtain a Saudi digital identity through the Kingdom’s diplomatic missions before completing registration.

The guide further outlines procedures for appointing authorised representatives, annual registration renewals, opening bank accounts, acquiring and managing property, disposing of assets and updating company information.

The updated requirements form part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to create a transparent regulatory framework for foreign property ownership while supporting investment and economic diversification under Vision 2030.