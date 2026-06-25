Makkah: Saudi Arabia announces Hateem entry timings

Makkah: Saudi Arabia has announced designated entry timings for worshippers wishing to offer voluntary prayers in the Hateem, also known as Hijr Ismail, the semi-circular area adjacent to the Holy Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

According to the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, women may enter Hijr Ismail daily from 6 am to 9 am, while men can access the area from 10 pm to 1 am.

The authority said the measure is aimed at regulating crowd movement, facilitating worship and enhancing the experience of pilgrims and visitors at the Grand Mosque.

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Hijr Ismail is regarded as part of the Kaaba’s original foundation and is among the most revered places in the Grand Mosque for offering voluntary prayers.

King Salman approves Umrah initiative

In a separate development, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz approved the hosting of 1,000 male and female Umrah pilgrims from around the world at his personal expense under the Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Programme for Haj, Umrah and Visit.

The initiative will be implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in four phases during the 1448 AH year. The first phase will host 250 pilgrims from 16 Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, China and Mongolia.

Over 11 million perform Umrah

Saudi Arabia recorded more than 11 million Umrah performers during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, reflecting sustained demand for pilgrimage travel and religious tourism across the Kingdom.

Unlike Haj, which is performed on specific dates in the Islamic calendar, Umrah is a pilgrimage to Makkah that can be undertaken throughout the year.