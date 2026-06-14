Saudi Arabia: Over 11 million pilgrims perform Umrah in Q4 2025

Makkah: Saudi Arabia recorded more than 11 million Umrah performers during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, reflecting sustained demand for pilgrimage travel and religious tourism across the Kingdom.

According to a report on Umrah statistics released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Sunday, June 14, a total of 11,291,326 pilgrims performed Umrah between October and December 2025. The figure included 5,701,525 international pilgrims and 5,589,801 domestic pilgrims.

The report showed that men accounted for 56.8 per cent of all Umrah performers during the quarter, while women represented 43.2 per cent.

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December records highest share of international pilgrims

December accounted for the largest share of international Umrah performers during the quarter, representing 37.6 per cent of the total. November followed with 32.8 per cent, while October recorded the lowest share at 29.6 per cent.

Among domestic pilgrims, November saw the highest activity, accounting for 36.8 per cent of all internal Umrah performers. October represented 34.3 per cent, while December accounted for 28.9 per cent.

Airports remain the main gateway

Air travel continued to dominate international arrivals, with 87.3 per cent of overseas Umrah performers entering Saudi Arabia through airports.

The report also highlighted the importance of Madinah as a destination for religious visitors. The city received a total of 5,722,584 visitors during the quarter, including both domestic and international travellers.

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Makkah region tops domestic Umrah figures

The Makkah region recorded the highest number of domestic Umrah performers, with 2,002,701 pilgrims, accounting for more than one-third of the total internal Umrah performers during the reporting period.

Detailed statistics showed that non-Saudis slightly outnumbered Saudis among domestic Umrah performers, while men represented nearly two-thirds of internal pilgrims.

The latest figures reflect Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to improve pilgrimage services and accommodate growing numbers of worshippers visiting the holy sites throughout the year.