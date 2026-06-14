Saudi Arabia suspends 21 Umrah companies over poor performance

Makkah: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has suspended 21 Umrah service companies after performance evaluations revealed shortcomings in service quality and breaches of regulations governing the sector.

The ministry said the move forms part of its preparations for the upcoming Umrah season and reflects its commitment to ensuring high standards of service for pilgrims travelling to the Kingdom.

According to the ministry, 15 companies were suspended due to low scores in approved performance assessments, while six others were penalised for regulatory violations that required formal corrective measures.

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The ministry said its evaluation framework relies on operational and supervisory indicators designed to measure service quality, efficiency and compliance with regulations.

Focus on improving pilgrim services

Officials said the monitoring system is intended to encourage competition among service providers, raise performance standards and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by delivering a safe and seamless experience for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque.

The ministry stressed that regulations would be enforced strictly, with no tolerance for failures that affect service quality or compromise the rights of Umrah performers. Continuous monitoring and evaluation, it added, remain central to efforts aimed at developing the sector and improving services.

Wider crackdown on Umrah sector

The latest action follows a broader regulatory campaign launched earlier this year. In February, the ministry suspended the contracts of around 1,800 foreign travel agencies operating in the Umrah sector after periodic evaluations identified deficiencies in performance and service delivery.

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Affected agencies were given a 10-day period to address the issues and meet required standards. The ministry clarified at the time that the measure applied only to the issuance of new visas and was intended to help agencies improve compliance before their contracts could be reinstated.

Saudi authorities have intensified oversight of the Umrah sector in recent years as part of broader efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience and strengthen service quality across the industry.