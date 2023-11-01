Oman suspends conversion of tourist, visit visas to work visas

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has announced the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities. The decision is effective from Tuesday, October 31.
Prior to the announcement travellers could enter the country on a tourist or visit visa and then convert it to a work visa.
Taking to X, the Royal Oman Police said, “Within its review of the policies for obtaining some types of visas, announces the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman.”
The authority has also announced that the issuance of new visas for Bangladeshis has been suspended.