Oman warn against using national flag, emblem without license

Muscat: The Oman Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) has warned that private institutions, commercial companies, and social media accounts are strictly prohibited from using the national emblem.

In a post shared on Twitter, the ministry has stated that license for using the national emblem, the national flag, and the Oman map could be obtained from the Ministry.

The legal measures would be taken against violators for using the national emblem without a permit.

As per the Law of National Flag, Emblem and Anthem, it is prohibited to use the emblem as a commercial brand, or for the use of commercial marketing and advertising.

It is also prohibited to use the emblem on jewellery, products or instruments that are produced locally, or imported, without advance permission from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.”

It is noteworthy that the ministry issued this warning coinciding with the approach of the 52nd National Day of the Sultanate.

National Day of the Sultanate of Oman

The Sultanate of Oman celebrates the National Day on the November 18 every year.

52nd National Day of this year will fall on Friday, November 18.