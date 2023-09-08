Omar Abdullah accuses Ladakh administration of ‘biased agenda’

Farooq Abdullah reacted to the decision of Ladakh administration by saying, 'We got what was our legitimate right'.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th September 2023 2:04 pm IST
Deeply hurtful: Omar Abdullah on BJP leader K S Eshwarappa's comments about Azaan
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo)

Srinagar: Reacting to the allotment of the ‘plough’ symbol to the National Conference (NC) by Ladakh administration after the Supreme Court’s intervention, NC vice President, Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the Ladakh administration of being biased.

Omar was speaking to the media on Friday after the Ladakh administration issued a fresh notification for the Ladakh autonomous hill development council ( LAHDC) election allotting plough symbol to the NC.

The fresh notification was issued after the Supreme Court struck down the earlier LAHDC election notification which had denied NC its traditional plough symbol for these elections.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Need not accept ‘one China’ if Beijing doesn’t accept ‘one India’: Omar Abdullah

“It is unfortunate that we had to wait for what was our right as a political party, election guidelines are very clear about the allocation of symbols. Clearly, the administration in Ladakh had a very biased agenda”, Omar said.

NC president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah reacted to the decision of Ladakh administration by saying, “We got what was our legitimate right”.

Reacting to the allotment of the plough symbol to the NC, a BJP leader said, “It is the decision of the Supreme Court of the country and all of us must bow our heads before the decision of the country’s apex court.

“At the same time, we request all our political rivals to be equally respectful and subordinate to every other decision of the judiciary”, the BJP leader requested not to be named.

Congress leaders have generally welcomed the decision asserting that elections are a democratic process and this process must have a level playground for all contestants.

Other regional political parties have not reacted to the development so far.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th September 2023 2:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button