Omar Abdullah calls for special cabinet meeting to discuss Pahalgam terror attack

The government may call for an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for a special cabinet meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the Pahalgam terror strike, officials said.

The meeting will discuss the impact of the devastating strike on tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, which was gearing up for the peak summer season, they said. Tourism is the mainstay of the economy in Kashmir, the officials pointed out.

The government may call for an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis, they said.

Terrorists opened fire in a meadow dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’ near the tourist hub of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. It is the worst attack in Kashmir since the Pulwama strike in 2019 when 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

