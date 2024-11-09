Omar Abdullah reviews emergency preparations ahead of harsh J-K winter

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reviewed the preparations for winter in the Kashmir and Jammu divisions of the Union Territory.

The review for the 2024-25 season was held at a meeting chaired by Abdullah at the Civil Secretariat, an official spokesperson said.

“Plans have been announced, but execution is now crucial. Our preparations will truly be tested with the first snowfall. The prolonged dry spell is already creating challenges of depleted water levels and reduced power generation due to a decrease in water flow,” the chief minister said during the meeting.

“The credibility of the government rests on us. Once plans are announced, effective implementation becomes paramount,” he said.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra, and Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta.

All administrative Secretaries, divisional commissioners, senior police and security officers, deputy commissioners, and BRO officers also attended the meeting.

Officers from Jammu and other district headquarters participated via video conference.

The Kashmir Divisional Commissioner gave a presentation on the winter preparedness measures already in place under his jurisdiction.

The CM was apprised of how the snow clearance and maintenance of inter-district highways, district roads, town roads have been put on priority and focus is being laid on ensuring essential services and functioning of hospitals, PHE supply, grid stations, and Fire & Emergency Services.

In regions such as Gurez in Bandipora and parts of Kupwara, where access during winter remains limited, sufficient fuel supplies have been pre-stocked.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation and other Urban Local Bodies have geared up for de-watering activities, with pumps set and ready.

Essential winter stockpiles, including food grains, fuel, HSD for generators, and repaired distribution transformers are in position, people in the meeting were told.

In addition, subsidised helicopter services are on stand-by to fly into snowbound areas across Jammu and Kashmir to meet emergency and medical needs.

Medical facilities have been stocked with adequate medicines, oxygen cylinders, and firewood, with duty rosters issued for hospitals through March 2025.

Control rooms have been established at divisional, district, and departmental levels to ensure coordination and swift response throughout the winter season, they were told.

The CM instructed officials to ensure there is helicopter service in cut-off areas and make helicopter services financially viable for operators.

He also directed officials to fill up vacant posts at medical facilities in remote areas.