Omar Abdullah visits residence of slain doctor in J-K’s Budgam

Abdullah visited Dar's residence in Nayidgam village in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd October 2024 12:18 pm IST
Omar Abdullah rules out contesting assembly polls till J-K is UT
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited the residence of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, who was killed in a terror attack in Ganderbal on Sunday.

Abdullah visited Dar’s residence in Nayidgam village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The chief minister met the slain doctor’s family and expressed his condolences and sympathies with the family.

Abdullah was accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani.

Also Read
BJP mocks Omar Abdullah’s cabinet pledge to restore statehood

The doctor and six labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Sunday evening.

Dr Dar was posted at the tunnel construction site by APCO Infratech, an infrastructure company he was working for.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 22nd October 2024 12:18 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kashmir updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button