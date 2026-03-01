Omar appeals for calm amid protests over death of Khamenei

Protests broke out in several parts of Kashmir on Sunday against the killing of Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday, March 1, appealed for calm amid widespread protests following the killing of Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Hundreds of protestors took to streets at various places in areas with large Shia population, they said.

Abdullah said his government is in close coordination with the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of J-K residents, including students, currently in Iran.

“Chief Minister has expressed deep concern over the unfolding developments in Iran, including reports of the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has appealed to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest,” the Office of Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Khamenei was killed in an attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday.

