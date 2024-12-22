Omar cancels programmes in Jammu amid severe cold wave

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said he has cancelled all his forthcoming programmes in Jammu and would station himself in Srinagar to personally oversee the functioning of the power department and other essential services in view of the severe cold wave in the valley.

Kashmir valley is reeling under intense cold wave conditions as the minimum on Saturday dipped to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius. It was the lowest night temperature in more than three decades.

The situation has been compounded by frequent electricity cuts in the valley

“In light of the severe cold spell in the Kashmir valley & the resultant difficulties with water & electricity supply, I have decided to cancel my forthcoming programmes in Jammu & station myself in Srinagar for the next week to personally monitor the functioning of the Power department & other important departments,” the chief minister posted on his X handle.

In light of the severe cold spell in the Kashmir valley & the resultant difficulties with water & electricity supply, I have decided to cancel my forthcoming programmes in Jammu & station myself in Srinagar for the next week to personally monitor the functioning of the Power… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 22, 2024

Abdullah said he was on his way back from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan where he had gone to attend the GST council meeting.

“I’m on my way back from Jaisalmer as I type and will be back in Srinagar tomorrow morning,” he said.

I’m on my way back from Jaisalmer as I type and will be back in Srinagar tomorrow morning. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 22, 2024

Abdullah said his decision to cancel his programmes in Jammu will cause some inconvenience to the organisers and promised to make it up to them later.

I do appreciate that cancelling my programmes in Jammu will cause some inconvenience to the organisers & I regret the same. However under the circumstances this is the right thing to do & I will make it up to the people/organisations whose programmes have been affected. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 22, 2024

“I do appreciate that cancelling my programmes in Jammu will cause some inconvenience to the organisers & I regret the same. However under the circumstances this is the right thing to do & I will make it up to the people/organisations whose programmes have been affected,” he added.