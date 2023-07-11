OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay’s old statement on religion resurfaces

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar made his debut in 1991 in the film Saugandh and got a breakthrough with his role in Abbas Mustan’s directorial Khiladi. The actor is known for his mass appeal and for churning out multiple films a year.

Akshay’s next film OMG 2 has created excitement among his fans since he shared his look in the Shiva avatar for the movie on 9th July. The actor had his hair in dreadlocks and donned rudraksha beads with a red tilak and lines of ash on his forehead and arms in the small promo video.

Just after the release of the teaser of the upcoming film, an old interview of the actor resurfaced, in which he made a diplomatic statement on religion during the promotions of his 2019 action drama Sooryavanshi.

In an interaction with news agency PTI, the Housefull actor said, “I don’t believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian and that is what the film also shows. The idea of being an Indian and not about being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we haven’t looked at it on the basis of the religion,” The actor further asserted that his character in the Rohit Shetty directorial follows the same sentiment.

With the debacle surrounding Adipurush, fans are worried and are hoping that the film does not hurt any religious sentiments.

OMG 2 is the sequel of the hit film satirical comedy-drama OMG. This time the cast also includes Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is scheduled to be released on 11th August in the theatres.