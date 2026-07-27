OMR sheet fiasco: TGPSC suspends 2 officers, issues notices to four

Hyderabad: Two officials were suspended, and four were served showcause notices after original optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets from a recruitment examination were found scattered under Hyderabad’s PVNR Expressway.

The suspension followed after the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) ordered a probe into the matter.

The old OMR sheets belonged to the 2018 examination for the recruitment of Hostel Welfare Officers. A large quantity of papers were dumped along the stretch from Shivampalli to the Arranghar underpass.

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In a statement, TGPSC clarified that the records had been identified for disposal in accordance with the prescribed record retention and destruction procedures.

“The OMR answer sheets were handed over to an authorised contractor for destruction. During the process, it appears that a few were found on the roadside and the circumstances leading to the incident are being verified,” read the statement.

“The Commission has initiated all necessary measures to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed procedures for disposal of records and to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future,” the statement concluded.