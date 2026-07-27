Exam OMR sheets found on PVNR Expressway, TGPSC orders probe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has ordered a probe after original optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets from a recruitment examination were found strewn in heaps on a roadside in Hyderabad.

The OMR sheets, from the 2018 examination for the recruitment of Hostel Welfare Officers, were found on Saturday, July 25, along the stretch from Shivampalli to the Arranghar underpass on the PVNR Expressway.

A video of the incident showed a police official gathering the sheets from the roadside, with the visuals suggesting that people were also picking up the documents, which contained sensitive details such as candidate names, hall ticket numbers, paper codes and invigilators’ signatures.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has ordered a probe after original optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets from a recruitment examination were found strewn in heaps on a roadside in Hyderabad.



The OMR sheets, from the 2018 examination for the recruitment of Hostel… pic.twitter.com/CpPWzYKVHO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 27, 2026

Ordinarily, OMR sheets are torn into small pieces once an examination is over, before being sent as scrap for recycling. In this case, however, it appears the norms were not followed, with the sheets being transported to Vijayawada for recycling without first being shredded.

According to the Hyderabad Mail, TGPSC secretary R Sumathi said the commission had directed the Superintendent of Police in the area to investigate the incident and submit a report within three days.

“The papers were transported in white plastic bags. It appears the bags were not tied properly, so some OMR sheets fell onto the road. As the records had already been marked for destruction, we did not file a police complaint. However, we ordered an internal inquiry,” she said.

Sumathi said those found negligent would face action based on the report.