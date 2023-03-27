On 38th b’day, Ram Charan reveals next film is titled ‘Game Changer’

According to reports, the upcoming film is touted as an action drama with current-day politics

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 27th March 2023 6:45 pm IST
Ram Charan (IANS)

Mumbai: As he turned 38 on Monday, star Ram Charan shared that his ‘RC15’ has been christened ‘Game Changer’.

Taking to Instagram, Ram on Monday shared a teaser and then the name of the film.

The clip begins with a game of Russian roulette wheel and ends with a chess board.

The actor posted the clip with the caption: “#GameChanger it is!”

Ram’s co-star Kiara Advani dropped a comment on the teaser, which was also posted on page.

She wrote: “Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and co-star @alwaysramcharan!! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way.”

According to reports, the upcoming film is touted as an action drama with current-day politics.

