On Dhankar’s ‘Jat’ remark, Chidambaram says ‘disappointed’

On TMC MP's mimicry row, Dhankhar claimed it was an insult to his background as a Jat, his caste, and a as someone who comes from a family of farmers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd December 2023 2:01 pm IST
On Dhankar's 'Jat' remark, Chidambaram says 'disappointed'
Congress senior leader P Chidambaram and VP Jagdeep Dhankar.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said it is disappointing that caste is being mentioned during serious debates in Parliament and urged people to move beyond these “narrow identities” in the 21st century.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

His remarks came days after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said his position as the Vice President of India has been insulted by the opposition members after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked him derisively while protesting against the suspension of MPs.

Dhankhar also claimed it was an insult to his background as a Jat, his caste, and as someone who comes from a family of farmers.

MS Education Academy

“It is disappointing to note that ‘caste’ is brought into a serious debate on an important subject. It is also disappointing that the ‘place of birth’ of an individual is used as an argument to criticise the individual,” he said in a post on X.

Also Read
INDIA bloc leaders brace for nationwide protest against bulk suspension of MPs

Chidambaram said, “I cannot recall if anyone asked about the caste of Mahatma Gandhi or Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or the place of birth of C.F. Andrews or Annie Besant. Can we move beyond these narrow identities and embrace the norms and values of humanity in the 21st century.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd December 2023 2:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button