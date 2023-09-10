On first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’, Ayan debunks rumours of Part 2, 3 getting shelved

‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ released in 2022 and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 10th September 2023 11:22 am IST
On first anniversary of ‘Brahmastra’, Ayan debunks rumours of Part 2, 3 getting shelved
Brahmastra (IANS)

Mumbai: As his film ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ completed one year in Hindi cinema on Saturday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji debunked all rumours of the franchise getting shelved and said that the second and third installments of Brahmastra are “in progress.”

Peoples Career

There were rumours doing the rounds that parts two and three of Ayan’s dream project have been shelved.

He took to Instagram, where he shared a video comprising scenes from the film and wrote: “On 9th Sept 2022 we introduced you to a world of astras. Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra. Brahmastra part two and three development in progress.” 

MS Education Academy

The filmmaker captioned the post: “Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the HardWork, and for all the Lessons in Film-making, and in life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!”

‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ released in 2022 and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 10th September 2023 11:22 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button