On Pokhran II anniversary, know list of countries with nuclear weapons

On May 11, 2023, India celebrates the 25th anniversary of the successful Pokhran II nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan. These tests propelled India into the list of countries possessing nuclear weapons. Dr. Abdul Kalam has made a significant contribution during the Pokhran II tests.

In order to join the list of countries possessing nuclear weapons, India conducted five nuclear bomb test explosions on May 11 and 13, 1998. Later, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made the historic declaration, marking a significant milestone in India’s nuclear history. The Indian government subsequently designated May 11 as National Technology Day to honor the first of the five nuclear tests.

List of countries with nuclear weapons

Currently, eight sovereign states have officially declared their successful detonation of nuclear weapons. They are

The United States Russia The United Kingdom France China India Pakistan, and North Korea.

Although Israel has not acknowledged its nuclear arsenal, it is widely believed to possess nuclear weapons.

Abdul Kalam’s Role in Pokhran II

Dr. Abdul Kalam, a renowned scientist and later President of India, played a crucial role in the Pokhran II tests. As Prime Minister Vajpayee publicly advocated for nuclear testing, consultations began with Dr. Kalam, R. Chidambaram, and officials from the Indian Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Dr. Kalam presented the status of the missile program, contributing valuable insights.

Given the surveillance of Indian activities by US spy satellites, maintaining secrecy was imperative. The tests needed to evade detection by other nations. The 58th Engineering Regiment of the Indian Army Corps of Engineers meticulously prepared the test sites.

Dr. Abdul Kalam and Dr. R. Chidambaram served as the chief coordinators of the test planning, ensuring the tests were carried out successfully.