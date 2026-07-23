On Telangana rolls, but working in US: Engineer faces inquiry

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against a Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department engineer who allegedly worked in the United States (US) without obtaining prior government approval. He continued to remain on the department’s official rolls.

The engineer, Ch Ravi, left for the US around two decades ago without the mandatory permission from the government.

Although he has not been receiving a salary for several years, a report in The Times of India quoted department sources confirming that he is still listed as a Deputy Executive Engineer.

Telangana orders departmental inquiry

Taking note of the prolonged irregularity, the Telangana government has decided to examine the charges against the engineer.

The proceedings relate to allegations of unauthorised absence from service and accepting overseas employment without prior approval from the government.

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Engineer first left for US in 2006

According to official records, Ravi first travelled to the US in 2006 while serving as an Assistant Executive Engineer.

He returned to India in 2011 and briefly resumed his duties. However, he allegedly left for the US again in 2012 and has remained absent from government service since then.

No written defence submitted

So far, the engineer has not submitted a written statement in response to the charges levelled against him.

Under government service rules, employees are allowed to take long-term leave of up to five years. They may also accept employment or pursue higher studies abroad during that period, however, only after obtaining prior approval from the government.

The Telangana government has now ordered a departmental inquiry to examine the allegations and take further action in accordance with service rules.