On Valentine’s Day, Karan Johar pens a note for ‘single’ people

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who has a witty sense of humour, penned a note on Valentine’s Day for those who are single.

Karan took to Instagram stories, where he shared the note claiming why all the single people are victorious.

The filmmaker, who himself claims to be single, wrote: “Dear Single Person, Today is the day you feel victorious… you have zero baggage, no drama and multiple options what’s not to celebrate ?? Happy Valentines day”.

Earlier this week, Karan described his film “My Name Is Khan”, which completed 15 years since its release in Hindi cinema, as a powerful reminder that humanity knows no boundaries.

Sharing a video from the film, KJo wrote, “It’s been 15 years, and yet the emotions this film evokes remain as strong as ever.”

“I still remember the journey of bringing this story to life—the love, the challenges, and the deep sense of purpose that drove us every step of the way. But the true impact of My Name Is Khan sank in much later, through the countless stories, messages, and connections it has fostered over the years.”

“Even today, I see its dialogues being quoted, its music being cherished, and its message of love and resilience standing tall. This film was always more than just cinema—it was a statement, a sentiment, and above all, a reminder that humanity knows no boundaries.”

“As we celebrate #15YearsOfMNIK, I feel immense gratitude for everyone who embraced Rizwan’s journey and made it their own. #15YearsOfMyNameIsKhan #MyNameIsKhan,” Karan added.

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “My Name Is Khan,” tells the story of Rizwan, a man with Asperger’s Syndrome, who relocates to San Francisco after the passing of his mother. He marries Mandira Rathod, a Hindu woman with a young son, Sameer, from a previous marriage.

However, following the events of 9/11, Mandira experiences harsh Islamophobic treatment, and tragedy strikes when Sameer is killed due to religious tensions. Rizwan embarks on a journey to prove that his faith and surname do not define him as a terrorist, challenging societal prejudices along the way.