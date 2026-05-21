Once a foodie, Telangana’s Tulasi Reddy scales Mount Everest

Hyderabad: For many, climbing Mount Everest is the ultimate adventure. But for Indian mountaineer Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori, it became a journey of resilience, discipline, transformation, and perseverance that inspired people.

Tulasi, from Bowrampet village near Hyderabad, has successfully summited Mount Everest after years of discipline, endurance training, and relentless preparation.

What makes Tulasi’s story inspiring is how ordinarily it began. Once a foodie who simply wanted to get fit, he gradually transformed gym workouts and healthier living into a passion for endurance sports and mountaineering.

Over time, he completed multiple local runs, the demanding Ironman challenge, and several high-altitude expeditions across the world.

Along the way, Tulasi climbed several challenging mountains across the world, including Mount Elbrus (5,642 m), Aconcagua (6,961 m), Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) and Kang Yatse (6,400 m).

“Everest was the result of years of discipline, sacrifice, and consistent preparation. This achievement belongs to everyone who supported me throughout the journey,” Tulasi said.

He credited his family, Sherpa team, friends, and expedition guides Bharath Thammineni and Romil Barthwal from Boots and Crampons for supporting him throughout the journey.

“Today is one of the proudest moments for our family. Years of sacrifice, courage, and determination have finally led Tulasi to stand on top of the world,” the family shared.

First Nepali woman to climb Everest 11 times

Lhakpa Sherpa, from Nepal, became the first woman to climb Mt. Everest for a record 11 times this season.

All 274 climbers, including 150 Nepalese Sherpas, reached the 8,848.86-metre peak on Wednesday, according to Rishi Ram Bhandari, general secretary of the Expedition Operators Association in Nepal.

Two other Indians – Sandeep Are and Ajay Pal Singh Dhaliwal – were part of the team.

This is the new record set by the summitters this spring, he said, adding that 502 climbers had acquired permission to climb Everest in spring 2026.

Earlier, in May 2019, 223 climbers had reached the summit in a single day from the Nepalese side.