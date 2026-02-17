Once earned Rs 500, she is now among South cinema’s highest-paid stars

Hyderabad: Keerthy Suresh, one of South India’s top actresses, started her acting career as a child. Born to film producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka, Keerthy always had a connection to the film industry. She appeared in several Malayalam movies as a child artist, like Pilots and Achaneyanenikkishtam, produced by her father.

Her First Paycheck

Although Keerthy’s family was famous in the industry, her first earnings were surprisingly small. In a interview, Keerthy shared that her first salary was just Rs 500. She earned this amount while working as a backstage assistant at a fashion show during her college days. What makes it even more special is that Keerthy didn’t keep the money for herself. Instead, she gave it all to her father, considering it her first real paycheck.

Film Career and Breakthrough

Keerthy’s first big break in Telugu came in 2016 with Nenu Sailaja, where she impressed the audience with her natural acting. But it was in 2018 that her career truly skyrocketed. She starred in Mahanati, a film based on the life of legendary actress Savitri. Keerthy’s performance as Savitri was praised by critics and fans alike, and she even won the prestigious National Award for Best Actress.

Rise to Stardom

Keerthy’s hard work and talent paid off. She quickly became one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. She starred in films with major stars like Vijay, Mahesh Babu, and Dhanush. Today, she is one of the highest-paid actresses, earning Rs 4 to 5 crores per film.

Personal Life

In December 2024, Keerthy married her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil, after 15 years of being together. Even after marriage, she continues to act in multiple films.