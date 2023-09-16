One arrested for damaging idol outside temple in Delhi

On Friday, Sheerpal Singh (48) of Sangam Vihar informed police that an unidentified person had broken an idol placed outside the Shiv temple in Gupta Colony with a stone, a senior police officer said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th September 2023 12:18 pm IST
Nuh violence case: Congress MLA Mamman Khan arrested from Rajasthan
Representational image

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly damaging an idol placed outside a temple in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, they said.

Also Read
CM’s house renovation: Delhi HC gives PWD officials interim protection

On Friday, Sheerpal Singh (48) of Sangam Vihar informed police that an unidentified person had broken an idol placed outside the Shiv temple in Gupta Colony with a stone, a senior police officer said.

MS Education Academy

On the basis of technical surveillance, Sarvesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was arrested. He was found 500 metres away from the incident spot in an inebriated condition, the officer said.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, police said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th September 2023 12:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button